Decred (DCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $342.49 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $21.27 or 0.00029924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012146 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67688349 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,105,530 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

