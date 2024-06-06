Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,413,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 238% from the previous session’s volume of 714,846 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.