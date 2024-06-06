Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $57.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

