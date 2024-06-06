Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14. 105,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 139,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $628.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $390,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

