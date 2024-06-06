Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.65.

DLR stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $100.30 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $140.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $59,087,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

