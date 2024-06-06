Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Essential Planning LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,181,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 603,454 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,714,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 370,028 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. 625,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,005. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

