Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFLV. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 531,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,120. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

