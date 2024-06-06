Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,204 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 2.67% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 504,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,560. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

