Diversified Royalty Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.06 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 54.93%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1900883 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cormark decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIV

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.