Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,904,000 after buying an additional 627,844 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.53. 3,335,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.43.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

