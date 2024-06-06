Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0-32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.36 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-7.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.15.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5 %

DLTR stock opened at $112.66 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

