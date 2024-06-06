Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.76

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.76 and traded as high as $32.40. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 35,052 shares changing hands.

StockNews.com downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.782 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.79%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,096.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,819.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $77,128.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

