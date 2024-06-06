DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Up 4%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 3,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $680.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the period.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.