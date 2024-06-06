Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.0 million-$408.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.6 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

