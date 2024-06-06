Dymension Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $550.53 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $550.53 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dymension has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00004455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,023,681,266 coins and its circulating supply is 174,517,508 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,016,558,337 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 3.26198175 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $28,012,302.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

