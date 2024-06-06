Dynacor Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNG opened at C$5.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.40. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

