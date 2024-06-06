E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,150.00

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1,150.00 and last traded at C$1,147.26, with a volume of 251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,149.79.

E-L Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1,102.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,054.23.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported C$148.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of C$339.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

About E-L Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

