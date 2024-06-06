Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Trading 0.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 114,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 167,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

