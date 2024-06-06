Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Trading 0.9% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 114,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 167,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.