Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $11.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EC

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $125,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7999 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.