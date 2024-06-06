Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Acquires New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,293 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.82, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

