Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Raymond James by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Raymond James by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $120.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

