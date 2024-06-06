Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

