Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.05.

ESTC opened at $107.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.64 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,054,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,141,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 82.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,154,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $58,153,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

