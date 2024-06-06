Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.44% of Elevance Health worth $1,591,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $15,176,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 18.9% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $539.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.