Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $18,255,774.66 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

LLY opened at $832.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $432.34 and a 12 month high of $838.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

