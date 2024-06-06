Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $106.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,219. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

