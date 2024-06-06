EMG Holdings L.P. Grows Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 192.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the quarter. New York Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 132,162 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 975,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 141,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,756. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $540.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

