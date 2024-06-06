EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

EMG Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Globalstar accounts for approximately 0.3% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Globalstar worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,020,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globalstar

Globalstar Stock Down 2.3 %

GSAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 881,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.