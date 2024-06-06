Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 11.4%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 15,886,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 5,072,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Empyrean Energy

In other Empyrean Energy news, insider John Laycock bought 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($39,718.13). Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

