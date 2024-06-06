Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Roth Capital

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

EFR opened at C$8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 41.27 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.15. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

