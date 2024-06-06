Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.31. 564,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,694,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

