EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$101.00 at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares cut shares of EQB from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. National Bank Financial cut shares of EQB from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$104.44.

EQB Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:EQB opened at C$88.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$85.93. EQB has a 52 week low of C$65.40 and a 52 week high of C$97.64. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 11.5759669 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

