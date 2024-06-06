Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Equatorial Energia Stock Performance
EQUEY opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Equatorial Energia has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $7.28.
About Equatorial Energia
