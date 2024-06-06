Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

EQUEY opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. Equatorial Energia has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $7.28.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

