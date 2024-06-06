Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 6th (AROC, BASE, CIEN, CMCO, CXM, DLTR, DXLG, EGY, ELV, FLNC)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 6th:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.60.

