Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 6th (AROC, BASE, CIEN, CMCO, CXM, DLTR, DXLG, EGY, ELV, FLNC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 6th:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $163.00.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.60.

