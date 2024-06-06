Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.48. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 82,535 shares traded.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.22 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Erdene Resource Development

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.