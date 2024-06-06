Ergo (ERG) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $88.49 million and $764,243.54 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,752.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.63 or 0.00700595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00118873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00040972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00233521 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00059265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00088973 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,665,343 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,964 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.