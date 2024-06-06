Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.46.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 113,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,978. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

