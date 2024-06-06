Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.80

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and traded as high as $24.44. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 64,513 shares traded.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

