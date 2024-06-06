Essential Planning LLC. Purchases Shares of 12,662 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,531,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,076,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,991 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 683,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,160. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

