Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,431,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 322,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.