Essential Planning LLC. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Essential Planning LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 199,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,450,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 734.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,187,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.40. 144,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,765. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

