Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.57 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Ethena Staked USDe has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $6.57 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,200,443,757 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,200,443,756.973844. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.0763843 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,371,047.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

