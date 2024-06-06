EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Sells $36,605.40 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) insider Lisa E. Storey sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $36,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
EverCommerce Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.07.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in EverCommerce by 57.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
