Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

