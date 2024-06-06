Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $59,586.60 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,517 shares in the company, valued at $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 0.98. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPRO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter worth $92,106,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 194,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 833,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expro Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,098 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

