Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,682,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794,497 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $3,155,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,616,000 after purchasing an additional 817,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

