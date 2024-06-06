F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $558,444.90 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $165.83. 576,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

