Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.