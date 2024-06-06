Financial Comparison: Elevai Labs (ELAB) and Its Peers

Elevai Labs (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) is one of 1,004 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Elevai Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevai Labs and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elevai Labs $2.18 million -$4.30 million -1.76 Elevai Labs Competitors $2.11 billion $152.15 million -3.13

Elevai Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Elevai Labs. Elevai Labs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevai Labs -211.25% -225.32% -125.94% Elevai Labs Competitors -2,990.49% -285.16% -33.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Elevai Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.2% of Elevai Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elevai Labs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevai Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevai Labs Competitors 6576 19041 45321 946 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 72.22%. Given Elevai Labs’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevai Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Elevai Labs peers beat Elevai Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Elevai Labs Company Profile

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

