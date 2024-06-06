First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

View Our Latest Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.